Award-winning Vancouver steakhouse opening first Toronto location

A Vancouver steakhouse that's also a 2021 Travellers' Choice Award Winner will soon be opening its first location in Toronto.

Black+Blue is a steakhouse that's earned the Travellers' Choice distinction on TripAdvisor, putting it in the top 10 per cent of restaurants worldwide.

The restaurant will be opening at the Exchange Tower near Cactus Club and King Taps locations, which also have origins in Vancouver.

It should measure nearly 9,000 square feet inside with a 2,000-square-foot garden patio. The space should span two levels.

The space was previously occupied by the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The menu is the typical steakhouse selection of chilled seafood, steak, sides, and of course, caviar, with options like Japanese A5 Wagyu and Japanese Kobe beef. The Vancouver location has a swanky third-floor outdoor "Roof" lounge space.

Black+Blue is overseen by Glowbal Restaurant Group, which operates many other restaurants in Vancouver including Coast, Italian Kitchen, Nosh and Five Sails. They're also opening a new restaurant in Vancouver in the spring called Rileys.

Glowbal owner Emad Yacoub actually started his career here in Toronto at the King Edward Hotel, and the restaurant group is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

"What better way to mark our 20th anniversary than by returning home to Toronto where it all started," says Yacoub.

"We're also excited to be able to add even more talent to an already all-star back-of-house team that works across all our restaurants and will help us sharpen our focus and continue to build on our culinary reputation in Vancouver and beyond."

The Toronto location of Black+Blue should be opening in Toronto in the fall.