Toronto is getting its first location of a popular pancake house

Toronto has already gotten a taste of the International House of Pancakes, but now we're getting ready to welcome another brand known for flapjacks.

Stacked Pancake House is arriving soon in Toronto, and it will be the city's first location of the brand.

The breakfast chain has dozens of locations, almost all of them in Ontario except for one opening in Calgary.

The restaurant serves almost 20 varieties of pancakes, including Cinnabun, white chocolate Oreo, banana Rocky Road, chocolate brownie caramel, birthday cake, Nutella strawberry, chocolate chip cookie dough and NY strawberry cheesecake.

In addition to their formidable list of cakes, they've also got waffles, omelettes, crepes, Eggs Benny, hashes and French toast. A lot of the waffles and French toast are available in a similar style to the pancakes.

They also do sandwiches, burgers, wraps, poutine and chicken fingers for lunch. The chain is also known for good deals with daily breakfast and lunch specials that typically top out at $10.99.

According to the Stacked website, a Toronto location is coming soon to the Danforth.