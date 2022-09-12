There's an all-you-can-eat food fest in Toronto with eats from 20 top chefs

Toronto is well known for its various food festivals happening year-long. Offering foods from various places around the world, such as Trinidad, India and Nigeria, the city knows food diversity like no other.

The 5th annual Thistletown Chef’s Harvest Party is back and this year it might be better than ever.

Featuring over 20 chefs creating Italian-inspired food stations, live chef cooking demonstration stage and a silent auction, this year's harvest party is held in support of their 5th International Culinary excursion.

The funds received from this event will help send their culinary students to Italy on a culinary & cultural adventure.

The Chef’s Harvest Party features some of Toronto’s top chefs and culinary college programs, including Keith Pears from the W Hotel Toronto and Donna Dooher from Mildred's Temple Kitchen.

Tickets are $65 and are pay one price, including access to all the food stations, beverages and live cooking demos.

The Chef’s Harvest Party opens Sept. 24, from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The party will be located at Thistletown Collegiate Institute in Etobicoke.