trinidad festival toronto

Toronto is getting its first-ever Trinidadian food festival

The history of Toronto cannot be written without special mention of Trinidad and Tobago, and so naturally, there will be a massive food and culture festival in the city next week to commemorate the nation's accomplishments and impact.

The Trinbago Toronto Festival will be hosted at Yonge & Dundas Square, and will feature tons of entertainment reflective of Trinidad and Tobago's diversity.

The weekend-long festivities will bring you lots of DJs, food vendors and demonstrations, Carnival mas band pop-ups, prizes and even giveaways.

Celebrations for Trinidad and Tobago's 60th Anniversary of Independence started back on Aug. 1, and are culminating with this weekend-long event.

The nation's culture, music and food was a fundamental part of Toronto's Caribana Festival, and now, you'll be able to get a taste of the entertainment, food, and music specific to Trinidad and Tobago.

The CN Tower and 3D Toronto sign at Nathan Phillips Square will also be illuminated in Trinidad and Tobago's national colours on Aug. 27.

The free event begins on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., and concludes on Sunday, Aug. 28 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Indar's Roti & Doubles
