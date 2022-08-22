This post is sponsored by advertising partner Smirnoff Berry Blast.
20 bars in Toronto where you can drink and play trivia at the same time
There are a ton of bars in Toronto where you can drink and play trivia at the same time. Some have theme nights centred around TV shows or pop culture while others are just about general knowledge. There are even bars where you can bring your dog along so you don't have to leave your furry best friend at home.
Here's a round-up of Toronto bars where you can drink and play a trivia night at the same time.
Join the conversation Load comments