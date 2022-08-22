Eat & Drink
Michelle Payot
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
trivia night toronto

20 bars in Toronto where you can drink and play trivia at the same time

Eat & Drink
Michelle Payot
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

There are a ton of bars in Toronto where you can drink and play trivia at the same time. Some have theme nights centred around TV shows or pop culture while others are just about general knowledge. There are even bars where you can bring your dog along so you don't have to leave your furry best friend at home.

Here's a round-up of Toronto bars where you can drink and play a trivia night at the same time.

Lead photo by

Fortunate Fox Pub

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

Famous dessert shop from the UK is opening its first Canadian location near Toronto

Toronto is getting all-you-can-eat gelato

People not sure how they feel about spending $12 for ketchup ice cream at the CNE

20 bars in Toronto where you can drink and play trivia at the same time

Tim Hortons is now serving pizza and here's what people think so far

Toronto restaurant known for its Korean BBQ has permanently closed

Toronto brewpub permanently closes in high turnover location

Toronto is getting its first-ever Trinidadian food festival