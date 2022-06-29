NBA All-Star just showed up to eat Halo Halo at new Toronto cafe

Toronto is seeing no shortage of celebrities just casually walking in and around the city this summer.

Shawn Mendes was back in Toronto taking selfies, Arnold Schwarzenegger was seen zipping around on his bike and Finn Wolfhard from Stranger Things seems to be everywhere.

Most recently, NBA All-Star Tobias Harris and fellow NBA player Andrew Nicholson stopped by to eat Halo Halo at the Crane Express, an Asian-fusion dessert shop.

"The customers and staff were starstruck, obviously," said Crane Express owner Clyde Pacis.

"Tobias Harris is actually a good friend of mine and he loved it. He loves Halo Halo and all kinds of other Filipino desserts."

As it turns out, Pacis has a good relationship with quite a few NBA players as he owns a few basketball courts on top of overseeing his dessert shops.

He will often host practices and tournaments in his arenas, and has the opportunity to interact and do business with several famous basketball stars.

"As I have a lot of good relationships with the players, there are going to be lots of NBA stars who passing by Crane Express [in the future]," said Pacis.

Next up? Maybe Simu Liu and Jeremy Lin who will both be in Toronto next month for a charity basketball game.