Jeremy Lin is coming to Toronto to play in a celebrity basketball game with Simu Liu

Jeremy Lin is going to be throwing down on the basketball court with entertainment heavyweights Simu Liu and Hasan Minhaj soon.

All three of the celebs will be taking to the court for CCYAA's Celebrity Classic at University of Toronto's Goldring Centre.

In addition to that, there should be around 20 other celebrities, athletes and personalities who identify as members of the North American Asian community.

The charity game is being put on to raise funds for the Jeremy Lin Foundation and CCYAA's new community centre.

"I'm excited to partner with the CCYAA and our amazing sponsors to bring the Celebrity Classic back to Toronto, in a much bigger and better way than ever before," said Liu.

Jeremy Lin, Simu Liu and Hasan Minhaj are all known for vocally speaking out on the subjects of anti-Asian hate and Asian representation. Minhaj also recently hit up Toronto on his comedy tour.

CCYAA stands for Canadian Chinese Youth Athletic Association, which is a non-profit established in 1995. They run athletic training programs for youth, and have a strong emphasis on the sport of basketball.

The game will take place on Saturday, July 9.