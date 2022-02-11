Toronto annoyed Hasan Minhaj into performing here on his upcoming tour

Toronto is nothing if not annoying. In fact, it might be our superpower, and today it looks like we used it for good to bring comedian Hasan Minhaj to town.

His one-man show, The King's Jester, is on tour right now and the last dates listed online are currently in Toronto.

The host of Netflix's Patriot Act even made a special video that he posted to Instagram announcing the dates.

"Toronto, it's time," Minhaj says in the video before it cuts to a black and white shot of the CN Tower and plays a Drake song.

"The most requested city of the tour," reads the caption of the video.

He'll be playing Coca-Cola Coliseum on June 10 and 11. Tickets are currently on sale starting at $71 and ranging up to $210.

Just hours after the dates were added and the video was posted, the first date sold out, and Minhaj posted an Instagram story saying that a second show had been added.

"We sold out the first show, as planned," he said.

Seeing as people in Toronto really wanted him to come here, naturally they're going off in the comments of the video post, and in typical annoying Toronto fashion, all caps were heartily embraced.

Fellow celeb Simu Liu even commented "YA FAMMMMMMM LETS GOOOOOOOO."

"I SCREAMED IN THE TTC," someone wrote. "WAY TOO HYPED TO SEE U," said another person.

"Finally! I messaged you so many times about this," someone else said. Obviously we have them to thank.

Another person from Toronto also showed we're not afraid to get a little narcissistic: "I'm telling myself this was for me."