Arnold Schwarzenegger was just spotted biking around Toronto

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been spotted filming a Netflix series in Toronto recently.

In between his busy filming schedule, the Terminator was also seen eating at Toronto restaurant Akira Back, a posh locale inside the Bisha Hotel in the Entertainment District.

Recently, Schwarzenegger has been spotted by multiple fans riding a bike around the city.

In a clip shared online, the actor can be seen on a bike waiting for the traffic light on the corner of University Avenue and Queen Street West.

One fan was surprised that they had seen Schwarzenegger on a bike.

Ya'll i saw arnold schwarzenegger on a bike outside in Toronto LOL — Just Call Me Ces (@justcallmeces) May 14, 2022

Another fan wrote how they were excited to spot the Terminator star using our bike lanes.

#BikeTO @Schwarzenegger is filming in #Toronto and using his bicycle to get around the city! Yay! Atay safe and enjoy our bike lanes, Arnold 🙂 — 🚲 (@herbivore0) May 15, 2022

Someone even wrote that he should wear a helmet.

Wear a helmet, @Schwarzenegger ! Protect that noggin. — Leslie (@LeslieF152) May 18, 2022

Expect to see more of Schwarzenegger this summer around Toronto as filming for the Netflix series UTAP doesn't wrap up until the end of August.