Arnold Schwarzenegger was just spotted biking around Toronto
Arnold Schwarzenegger has been spotted filming a Netflix series in Toronto recently.
In between his busy filming schedule, the Terminator was also seen eating at Toronto restaurant Akira Back, a posh locale inside the Bisha Hotel in the Entertainment District.
Recently, Schwarzenegger has been spotted by multiple fans riding a bike around the city.
In a clip shared online, the actor can be seen on a bike waiting for the traffic light on the corner of University Avenue and Queen Street West.
Arnold Schwarzenegger was spotted bike riding in downtown Toronto - 📹 Preezilla https://t.co/TjU2axsnx2 #Toronto #ArnoldSchwarzenegger pic.twitter.com/VaxHZXdRHr— blogTO (@blogTO) May 18, 2022
One fan was surprised that they had seen Schwarzenegger on a bike.
Ya'll i saw arnold schwarzenegger on a bike outside in Toronto LOL— Just Call Me Ces (@justcallmeces) May 14, 2022
Another fan wrote how they were excited to spot the Terminator star using our bike lanes.
#BikeTO @Schwarzenegger is filming in #Toronto and using his bicycle to get around the city! Yay! Atay safe and enjoy our bike lanes, Arnold 🙂— 🚲 (@herbivore0) May 15, 2022
Someone even wrote that he should wear a helmet.
Wear a helmet, @Schwarzenegger ! Protect that noggin.— Leslie (@LeslieF152) May 18, 2022
Expect to see more of Schwarzenegger this summer around Toronto as filming for the Netflix series UTAP doesn't wrap up until the end of August.
