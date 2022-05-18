Film
Arnold Schwarzenegger was just spotted biking around Toronto

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been spotted filming a Netflix series in Toronto recently.

In between his busy filming schedule, the Terminator was also seen eating at Toronto restaurant Akira Back, a posh locale inside the Bisha Hotel in the Entertainment District.

Recently, Schwarzenegger has been spotted by multiple fans riding a bike around the city.

In a clip shared online, the actor can be seen on a bike waiting for the traffic light on the corner of University Avenue and Queen Street West.

One fan was surprised that they had seen Schwarzenegger on a bike.

Another fan wrote how they were excited to spot the Terminator star using our bike lanes.

Someone even wrote that he should wear a helmet.

Expect to see more of Schwarzenegger this summer around Toronto as filming for the Netflix series UTAP doesn't wrap up until the end of August.

