Arnold Schwarzenegger is in Toronto filming a new Netflix series

Look out - the Terminator is in town! Arnold Schwarzenegger is currently in Toronto filming a new Netflix series called Utap, the actor's first scripted television series.

Schwarzenegger is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in Hollywood, the main star in all of the Terminator films, the 6th Day and Predator.

He has a huge fan base, and is quoted often from movies like Terminator with lines like "I’ll be back" and "Hasta la vista, baby" in his notoriously thick Austrian accent.

The show will have eight episodes in the first season, and is described to be a "father-daughter spy adventure" and "global spy adventure" that is based on the 1994 action/comedy film True Lies that featured Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Arnold and Bill Paxton, among others.

More details are still to come about the series, but we know for now that both Arnold and actress Monica Barbaro are currently listed as the two cast members that will exhibit a father-daughter relationship dynamic.

Filming Update!

Arnold Schwarzenegger is in Toronto to film Netflix’s #UTAP, and the production was spotted on Victoria Street yesterday 💪🎥🎬



Keep your eyes open because He’ll Be Back! https://t.co/3ELfq0sKoh — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) May 5, 2022

Tents and props are already being set up in Toronto to commence filming, which started on May 2 and will continue until August 25, 2022, though filming dates are subject to change.