Arnold Schwarzenegger surprises staff at Toronto restaurant

The Terminator is in Toronto filming a Netflix series and the man has got to eat.

So it was perhaps inevitable that Arnold Schwarzenegger was spotted at a local restaurant. On Saturday, the former Governor of California chose to dine at Akira Back, a high-end restaurant inside the Bisha Hotel in the Entertainment District.

Schwarzenegger was gracious enough to pose with restaurant staff for a photo while he was there.

It's not the first time the Last Action Hero star has been seen in Toronto during his stay here.

Someone also recently saw Schwarzenegger on a bike.

Ya'll i saw arnold schwarzenegger on a bike outside in Toronto LOL — Just Call Me Ces (@justcallmeces) May 14, 2022

The former bodybuilder is expected to be in Toronto for a while. The Netflix series UTAP doesn't wrap up filming until the end of August.