Secret pizza joint that sold out during lockdowns now has permanent Toronto location

Secret pizza joints were popping up all over Toronto during lockdowns, but one was so popular they regularly kept selling out within hours.

Slowhand Pizza has been so successful, in fact, that now they have their very own permanent physical brick and mortar space.

They've become known for their signature sourdough style with light and fluffy but thick pizzas that they were selling for just $10. They always had a dream of opening their own place, but now it's a reality.

Slowhand had started out as a home-based business, but eventually had to move to Gerrard St. Bakery to handle the volume.

"We still sold out weekly, but we did much more volume," Slowhand Pizza co-owner Dan Ewing tells blogTO.

They even had to change ordering platforms to be able to handle the traffic.

"We got wind that the space at 99 Pape was coming available, so we jumped on it," says Ewing. "Both of our families are in the east end, and we wanted something close to home in an area we knew."

The space has a patio and frontage on Queen East. They're keeping the menu tight at the new location, sticking to their classic pan pizzas plus a rotating weekly special, and you can add Mike's Hot Honey to your order. They're hoping to add salads and possibly desserts.

Slowhand is soft launching April 7 to 9 with hours from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and you can order online, though they're only doing pickup. They're also currently hiring staff.

Although this first location is just in its initial soft opening stages, Ewing and the Slowhand team are still thinking far ahead.

"We designed our pizza to travel well and stay hot, so delivery will be added soon," says Ewing.

Slowhand is also hoping to expand with more locations and is working on a frozen offering.