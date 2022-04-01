10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month

New restaurants in Toronto include a long-awaited gourmet salad spot from Montreal and a new Caribbean pizza joint for jerk chicken slices. Plus one of the city’s most legendary chop-suey restaurants just made a comeback.

Here are new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month.

Get your bagel on, 365 days a year, 24 hours a day. The most famous bagel brand to come out of Ottawa now has a store in downtown Toronto. Head to Bathurst St. or the first store on Brown’s Line.

What used to be Toronto’s contactless “cubby” restaurant is now this Jamaican restaurant. They used to be on Yonge St. but you can now find their jerk chicken lunch specials in Moss Park.

Gourmet greens have finally arrived to the Ossington strip. Montreal’s popular chain for decadent salads has officially launched its first location in Toronto to satisfy the city’s lettuce heads.

You don’t have to travel to Brampton anymore for curry goat, jerk chicken or fried dumplings. Don’s just opened their second store in North York on Abraham Welsh Rd.

The slogan here is, “Yes, We Av’ Dat”—enough said. Little Jamaica’s buzziest new pizzeria sells mouthwatering slices topped with everything from jerk seafood to bullybeef. Their slices are already so popular, they sold out on opening day.

Toronto’s 67-year-old Chinese-Canadian restaurant has reopened as a takeout restaurant after more than a year of what we thought was permanent closure. Sea-Hi is now located just north of where it used to be by Bathurst and Wilson.

Texas-style baby back ribs and pulled pork sandwiches are on the menu at this new smokehouse by Yonge and Eglinton. Expect all the sides like coleslaw and mac n’ cheese, too.

After years of homebrewing kombucha, months of popups and a stint at Rosalinda, Gerry Quintero and partner chef Mandy Sou have finally opened a physical brunch spot in the Junction Triangle. They also have groceries and Hong Kong milk tea bottles on deck.

Playa Cabana’s concept for Mexican and Korean eats has reopened. After closing their Bloor Street restaurant last year, Barrio Coreano has reopened right around the corner on Euclid St., where Los Guaca-Moles used to be.

North of Brooklyn now has a sit-down spot on The Danforth where you can nom on their pizza and sip on cocktails. On top of the pizza, this location is the only spot to offer their new oven-baked jumbo wings.