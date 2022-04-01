Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
new restaurants toronto

10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

New restaurants in Toronto include a long-awaited gourmet salad spot from Montreal and a new Caribbean pizza joint for jerk chicken slices. Plus one of the city’s most legendary chop-suey restaurants just made a comeback. 

Here are new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month. 

Kettleman's Bagel

Get your bagel on, 365 days a year, 24 hours a day. The most famous bagel brand to come out of Ottawa now has a store in downtown Toronto. Head to Bathurst St. or the first store on Brown’s Line.

Kisha’s Tropical Cuisine

What used to be Toronto’s contactless “cubby”  restaurant is now this Jamaican restaurant. They used to be on Yonge St. but you can now find their jerk chicken lunch specials in Moss Park.

Mandy's

Gourmet greens have finally arrived to the Ossington strip. Montreal’s popular chain for decadent salads has officially launched its first location in Toronto to satisfy the city’s lettuce heads.

Don's Caribbean Jerk

You don’t have to travel to Brampton anymore for curry goat, jerk chicken or fried dumplings. Don’s just opened their second store in North York on Abraham Welsh Rd.

Caribbean Slice

The slogan here is, “Yes, We Av’ Dat”—enough said. Little Jamaica’s buzziest new pizzeria sells mouthwatering slices topped with everything from jerk seafood to bullybeef. Their slices are already so popular, they sold out on opening day.

Sea-Hi Chop Suey Tavern

Toronto’s 67-year-old Chinese-Canadian restaurant has reopened as a takeout restaurant after more than a year of what we thought was permanent closure. Sea-Hi is now located just north of where it used to be by Bathurst and Wilson.

Benny's Barbecue

Texas-style baby back ribs and pulled pork sandwiches are on the menu at this new smokehouse by Yonge and Eglinton. Expect all the sides like coleslaw and mac n’ cheese, too.

ALMA + GIL

After years of homebrewing kombucha, months of popups and a stint at Rosalinda, Gerry Quintero and partner chef Mandy Sou have finally opened a physical brunch spot in the Junction Triangle. They also have groceries and Hong Kong milk tea bottles on deck.

Barrio Coreano

Playa Cabana’s concept for Mexican and Korean eats has reopened. After closing their Bloor Street restaurant last year, Barrio Coreano has reopened right around the corner on Euclid St., where Los Guaca-Moles used to be.

Better Half

North of Brooklyn now has a sit-down spot on The Danforth where you can nom on their pizza and sip on cocktails. On top of the pizza, this location is the only spot to offer their new oven-baked jumbo wings.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez of Alma + Gil

Join the conversation Load comments

10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Latest in Eat & Drink

10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month

Win a Tia Maria Matcha Moment Experience

Toronto restaurant known for its Korean barbecue has permanently closed

People are now driving an hour from Toronto to visit Ontario's hottest new bakery

This roti shop just outside Toronto sells out of legendary doubles every Saturday

Toronto fish n' chips joint that was neighbourhood favourite permanently closed

Toronto Maple Leafs player just tried his first ever Timbit as new flavour drops

First Canadian location of bubble tea chain has permanently closed in Toronto