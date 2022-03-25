Toronto's first concept restaurant with cubby system has permanently closed

A Toronto restaurant that pioneered a contactless cubby system has now permanently closed.

"Smart kitchen" Cubby has been replaced by Kisha's Tropical Cuisine.

The cubby restaurant allowed you to order from menus from five different restaurant "brands" under one roof, with options like poke, burgers, seafood and healthy choices.

Food orders would appear in special cubbies for people to grab contactless.

Kisha's Tropical Cuisine serves Jamaican food, and moved from 762 Yonge St. to what used to be the Cubby address at 106 Queen St. E., which is a larger space for the Caribbean restaurant.

They had their grand opening on March 5, and staff at Kisha's tells blogTO that they think Cubby left the space abruptly a couple months ago.