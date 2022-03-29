One of Toronto's most iconic Chinese restaurants that closed has reopened

An iconic Chinese restaurant in Toronto that originally opened in 1955 only to close in 2020 has now reopened.

Sea-Hi Chinese is now a takeout-only affair, but it's just minutes north of where it was previously located with its legendary neon sign, near Bathurst and Wilson.

Specializing in North-American-style Chinese food like chop suey, the restaurant was first located in Chinatown. Owned by Stanley Chui, their food has been a staple in Toronto's Jewish community.

The restaurant has stated on Instagram that their delivery area extends as far south as College Street in Toronto and as far north as Aurora, east to Markham Road and west to Hwy 427.

Sea-Hi did a soft reopening this past weekend though apparently it wasn't easy to snag an order.

"We hope for those limited fortunate few that we were able to serve enjoyed the food and the experience (albeit, with longer than anticipated wait times given the reception to the rumours that our doors were open!!)" Sea-Hi wrote on social media.

"Thank you again and our menu along with online ordering will be available on our website shortly!"