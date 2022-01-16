There are a ton of places all over Toronto to get your hands on a healthy bowl of leafy greens. If you're looking for a new spot to get the versatile dish well you're in luck because the Montreal salad chain Mandy's just revealed when it's opening in Toronto.

The popular gourmet salad restaurant announced that they are planning to open the doors of their Toronto location on March 1.

It was announced last year that the Montreal-based restaurant was coming to Toronto. The restaurant was set to open on Lower Ossington in October of 2021 but due to setbacks, they had to delay their grand opening.

From salads to pressed juices and even groceries including dressings and cookie dough, Mandy's is selling a ton of healthy food options. They also sell a number of apparel and accessories repping their brand..

Mandy's isn't serving up your run-of-the-mill salads with a bunch of chopped vegetables. Each salad has a unique flavour palate with a variety of toppings ranging from roasted duck, tamari citrus tofu, and chickpeas.

There's also an option to make your own customized salad bowl with a variety of ingredients to choose from.

Charlie Adam, a Scottish soccer player once said, "I'd never really thought of eating salads before," but maybe he'd change his mind if he got his hands on one of these bowls.