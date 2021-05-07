Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
salad toronto

The best salad in Toronto is so much more than rabbit food. Society has pinned down healthy food as joyless eating, but these restaurants are proving the opposite with medleys of delicious plant-based and meaty ingredients that you can't wait to scarf down.

Here are the restaurants for the best salad in Toronto.

Palm Lane
1

Palm Lane

Customize your own salad at Yorkville’s handy takeout spot. Pre-set melanges of vegan and gluten-free ingredients include flavourful ingredients like kelp sweet potato, vadouvan coconut vinaigrette and diced beets.

Salad Days Yonge and Bloor
2

Salad Days Yonge and Bloor

Both locations of this salad bar are lunchtime treasures. Find one on the main level of Yorkville's Cumberland Terrace Maze and the other in the Hudson Bay Centre. Salad Days lets you customize your mix, or just go for one of their specialties like salad Nicoise or fatoush. 

The Goods
3

The Goods

This Roncesvalles restaurant deals mostly in vegan and raw foods. As such, expect their salads to be mixes of quinoa, mung bean sprouts and other mixed greens topped with dressings like the housemade tahini.

Fresh on Front
4

Fresh on Front

Toronto’s homegrown vegan restaurant brand has multiple locations for salads. Popular orders include their Supergreen Caesar or Cobb salad with tempeh bacon and crispy chik’n. They also offer salad combos to go with their weekly soup.

iQ Food Co. King West
5

iQ Food Co. King West

There are multiple counters of IQ serving up salads with whole grocery lists-worth of healthy ingredients. Bowls of spicy kale Caesar come with oven-roasted chicken and roasted grape tomatoes. Their Sababa comes with sweet potato bean cakes and spicy tahini.

Bolt Fresh Bar
6

Bolt Fresh Bar

Sitting right on the edge of Parkdale is this bright green Queen St. juicery that also has crunchy, health-boosting greens on its menu. Eat the rainbow with their colourful mix of green apples, bell peppers, radishes, chopped almonds and orange mango vinaigrette dressing.

AAamazing Salad on Adelaide
7

AAamazing Salad on Adelaide

First opened in Kensington Market, AAamazing has since moved to Adelaide East, but it’s still serving up its menu of classic salads that blend savoury with sweet. Most everything is meat-free, unless you buy an add-on.

Impact Kitchen on Adelaide
8

Impact Kitchen on Adelaide

Corktown and Adelaide Street have one-stop shops for healthy eating thanks to two locations of Impact. Aside from your coffee, your power breakfasts and your brunch, you can also get a slew of salad bowls that will keep you fuelled for the day.

Imperfect Eats
9

Imperfect Eats

Increase your health points while decreasing food waste. Siblings May and Jeff Dang are offering custom and set salad bowls that are both affordable and help to divert perfectly good (but ugly) ingredients from the compost bin or the landfill.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at AAamazing Salads. Additional photos of Salad Days by @wellnesswithlan; Bolt and imPerfect Eats.

