The Best Salad in Toronto
The best salad in Toronto is so much more than rabbit food. Society has pinned down healthy food as joyless eating, but these restaurants are proving the opposite with medleys of delicious plant-based and meaty ingredients that you can't wait to scarf down.
Here are the restaurants for the best salad in Toronto.
Both locations of this salad bar are lunchtime treasures. Find one on the main level of Yorkville's Cumberland Terrace Maze and the other in the Hudson Bay Centre. Salad Days lets you customize your mix, or just go for one of their specialties like salad Nicoise or fatoush.
Hector Vasquez at AAamazing Salads. Additional photos of Salad Days by @wellnesswithlan; Bolt and imPerfect Eats.
