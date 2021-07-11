Super popular Montreal salad restaurant Mandy's opening first Toronto location

Dining in Toronto is getting a little bit healthier, and after a year where everyone was stuck inside it couldn't have come at a better time.

Mandy's is a popular gourmet salad restaurant out of Montreal, and earlier this week announced they would finally be expanding into Toronto with a new location on South Ossington.

Mandy's locations also sell juices, dressings, and a number of clothing items and accessories. As a whole, the brand preaches wellness and supporting local businesses, which is something everyone can get behind these days.

Don't expect just spring mix with some chopped up tomatoes and cucumbers when ordering their salads either. Each one is unique with plenty of mouth watering toppings ranging from chickpeas and avocado to wilder options like Montreal smoked meat and jalapenos.

The new Toronto location is set to open some time in October of this year, hopefully in time to inspire some unique Thanksgiving options for those looking to replace the usual garden salads on their table.

Even though the endlessly wise Homer J. Simpson once said you don't win friends with salad, this could be one situation where he's proven wrong.