Incredibly popular Montreal salad restaurant Mandy's is coming to Toronto

Mandy's has taken Montreal by storm since it began as a small salad bar in the back of a women's clothing store almost 16 years ago, and now the company is finally bringing their gourmet salads to Toronto.

In a post on several of their social media profiles published Friday morning, sisters and co-founders Mandy and Rebecca said they've always dreamed of opening a location in Toronto.

"What’s up Toronto!" they wrote. "It’s been a dream of ours for years to open up in the Six- what a vibrant, busy, dynamic city... we can’t wait to offer you sensational food in gorgeous spaces! Stay tuned for details and dates."

While there are currently no further details beyond this morning's brief announcement, comments from social media users indicate that Toronto residents simply can't wait for the beloved salad joint's arrival in the city.

"Can’t wait! I love mandy’s salad dressings!" one resident wrote on Facebook.

"So excited!" another wrote on Instagram. "You are always my first stop for lunch in Montreal when I’m back."

What first began as tiny business has grown into an overwhelming success for Mandy (the creative food director and chef) and Rebecca (the head of brand marketing and designer of all locations), so it's no surprise the inevitable next step is expanding beyond Montreal.

Their lengthy salad menu with a variety of healthy and delicious options coupled with the gorgeous interior design of their locations is undoubtedly a recipe for success.

As of 2019, Mandy’s had seven locations in Montreal, a food truck, and more on the way both locally and internationally.

In September 2019, Mandy told Women Of Influence that their next big endeavor would be a location in Toronto.

"I think that Montreal’s a very unique market, where it’s easy to become a big fish because the pond is smaller," she told the magazine.

"We do have conviction and faith in what we’re doing, but there’s always the question, would this work somewhere else? Going to Toronto is not like going to Paris, but still, Toronto is a whole other market."