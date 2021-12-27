10 cafes and bakeries Toronto lost last year we'll miss the most

Cafes and bakeries numbered among the businesses Toronto lost last year, and some of the ones we'll miss most were real blows. These shops range from larger chains to teeny hangouts, but all these closures made a big impact.

Here are the cafes and bakeries Toronto lost last year we'll miss the most.

This coffee and wine bar was a cornerstone of the Market for over two decades, but that location on Nassau called it quits for good this year with their last day on Aug. 10.

Known for their butter tarts and with locations across Ontario, this Beaches business had a recipe for success, but a decline in foot traffic meant their location shuttered in Toronto in August.

Well-loved in its Scarborough neighbourhood, this legendary Italian hot table restaurant known for its sandwiches closed down for good after 37 years in business.

Though at one point this cafe was associated with Adamson BBQ, they distanced themselves from controversy-ridden restaurant before they had to close for non-payment of rent.

This Dundas West cafe and bakery shut down their physical location this year, though they do plan to carry on the business in other ways. They were long known for their focaccia, cupcakes and hot chocolate.

This location of this spot for baked goods shut down their space on Cumberland this past year, but will still be operating their full-service cafe on Sultan.

What this St. Clair West coffee shop lacked in space, it made up for in heart, with an energetic owner who chose to close down the business on a side street.

This espresso bar that was popular in the area shut down with Oct. 23 as their last day, but the people behind it still operate a roastery.

Coffee fanatics were pleased when this Aussie-style chain entered the Toronto scene, but now it's shut down its locations in this city, meaning avocado toast lovers have to get their fix elsewhere.

The transition from 2021 to 2022 marks the permanent closure of this cafe near Trinity Bellwoods known for its community outreach efforts.