Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
cafes bakeries toronto

10 cafes and bakeries Toronto lost last year we'll miss the most

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Cafes and bakeries numbered among the businesses Toronto lost last year, and some of the ones we'll miss most were real blows. These shops range from larger chains to teeny hangouts, but all these closures made a big impact.

Here are the cafes and bakeries Toronto lost last year we'll miss the most.

I Deal Kensington

This coffee and wine bar was a cornerstone of the Market for over two decades, but that location on Nassau called it quits for good this year with their last day on Aug. 10.

The Sweet Oven

Known for their butter tarts and with locations across Ontario, this Beaches business had a recipe for success, but a decline in foot traffic meant their location shuttered in Toronto in August.

Agincourt Bakery

Well-loved in its Scarborough neighbourhood, this legendary Italian hot table restaurant known for its sandwiches closed down for good after 37 years in business.

Plaxton Coffee Shop

Though at one point this cafe was associated with Adamson BBQ, they distanced themselves from controversy-ridden restaurant before they had to close for non-payment of rent.

OMG Baked Goodness

This Dundas West cafe and bakery shut down their physical location this year, though they do plan to carry on the business in other ways. They were long known for their focaccia, cupcakes and hot chocolate.

Dessert Lady Yorkville

This location of this spot for baked goods shut down their space on Cumberland this past year, but will still be operating their full-service cafe on Sultan.

Hounslow's House

What this St. Clair West coffee shop lacked in space, it made up for in heart, with an energetic owner who chose to close down the business on a side street.

Lit Roncesvalles

This espresso bar that was popular in the area shut down with Oct. 23 as their last day, but the people behind it still operate a roastery.

Bluestone Lane

Coffee fanatics were pleased when this Aussie-style chain entered the Toronto scene, but now it's shut down its locations in this city, meaning avocado toast lovers have to get their fix elsewhere.

Lucky Penny

The transition from 2021 to 2022 marks the permanent closure of this cafe near Trinity Bellwoods known for its community outreach efforts.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Agincourt Bakery

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

10 cafes and bakeries Toronto lost last year we'll miss the most

The top 5 new restaurants in Scarborough

7-Eleven permanently closes popular location in Toronto

10 bars that closed in Toronto this year

The top 5 new restaurants in North York

This new Toronto restaurant is perfecting the art of ugly pizza

The 40 bucket list food to try at Toronto's newest restaurants

5 famous international brands opening their first location in Toronto next year