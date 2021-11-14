Famous Aussie-style cafe permanently closes all Toronto locations

An Aussie-style cafe has closed locations in Toronto just a few short years after opening their only outposts here.

Bluestone Lane is a global cafe brand known for their avocado toast, flat whites, rainbow bowls and sky blue mugs.

The New York chain had locations in the United States, but was inspired by Australian cafe culture.

The chain had opened shops in Toronto at 37 King St. E. and 2 Queen St. E.

Both locations are now permanently closed and for lease. blogTO reached out to Bluestone Lane for comment but did not receive a response.