New York coffee chain Bluestone Lane opening first Toronto location

The first international location for one of New York City’s most ubiquitous third wave coffee shops is set to open in Toronto.

Bluestone Lane capitalizes on the trend of Aussie-style cafes.

With locations already open in New Jersey, LA, San Francisco, Pennsylvania and D.C., brunches of flat whites, rainbow bowls and toasts (especially the avo smash) are their specialty.

Their interior design is also breathtaking, with no two shops the same.

The shop has an extensive retail store online selling bags of beans and other items like dad hats reading “brunch club” (#want).

While the cafes do deal in healthy options like “wellness lattes,” many locations also serve alcohol, so we can only hope Toronto will soon become home to hibiscus sangria and spicy margis.

They’ve also been known to be friends to the furry, which is good news for Toronto dog owners looking for pet-friendly places to hang.

The opening date and address for Bluestone Lane's first Toronto location has yet to be disclosed but they've been hiring for about four weeks now.

The cafe chain is in the midst of an aggressive North American expansion. They received a sizeable investment from the owner of the Miami Dolphins and plan to expand to 100 locations over the next three years.

They also have a history of partnering with co-working behemoth WeWork so it wouldn't be a surprise if their first location was in or adjacent to one of the many WeWork office spaces.