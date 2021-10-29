Toronto coffee shop associated with Adamson BBQ closed for non-payment of rent

A coffee shop that was associated with Adamson BBQ but had recently been distancing themselves from the controversial restaurant is now temporarily closed.

Plaxton Coffee's Instagram bio indicates the closure, and there's also a sign on their door saying they're temporarily closed along with a notice of distress. Their last social media post is dated Sept. 18.

Plaxton was started up by Adamson owner Adam Skelly, who has become an anti-lockdown figurehead by opening his restaurant against mandates.

The notice of disress says the cafe owes $28,800 plus costs. Dated Oct. 26, it lists the tenant as Adamson Barbecue, and states they must pay the rent owed within five days.

An Adamson Barbecue restaurant was shut down after owing nearly $50,000 in rent. Though Skelly has said there's "more to come" from Adamson on social media, contents from Adamson were recently auctioned off.