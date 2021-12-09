Toronto bakery known for its butter tarts has permanently closed

A bakery that was known for making some of Toronto's most awesome butter tarts has closed.

The Sweet Oven made many varieties of butter tarts, including kinds like Skor, raspberry lemon and mint Oreo.

The Instagram account for the Toronto location of the bakery made a post late summer announcing that the last day for the spot would be Aug. 22. The bakery is survived by several locations outside Toronto, including ones in Orillia, Niagara Falls and Barrie.

Young Paek who owns Sweet Oven with wife Becky Howard tells blogTO that lockdowns took a toll on the location, which was doing well but had been relying heavily on foot traffic. Still, Paek thinks closing wasn't a necessity.

"With no foot traffic and an owner who who seemed to have lost interest and moved to the States it was very difficult to keep afloat," Paek tells blogTO.

"I would like to have kept it open, but I didn't have the time as he made an agreement with the landlord to close. I was positive that we could have kept it open."

Paek also says they're hoping to reopen in Toronto eventually as they get a high volume of inquiries asking if they'll open again here.

"We have received requests from shopping malls asking us if we would like to go there," says Paek.

"We have been getting emails asking us to go to the west end all the way up to Vaughan, but we have not decided yet. But downtown would be our preferred choice."