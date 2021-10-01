The top 5 new chicken sandwiches in Toronto

New chicken sandwiches in Toronto are finding novel ways to present the classic combination of poultry and bread. Typically affordable and always filling, chicken lovers will want to try these new contenders when it comes to the sandwich game.

Here are some new chicken sandwiches to try in Toronto.

The Anna panini from this Italian sandwich pop-up that's currently stationed at a Dundas West wine bar is made with chicken cutlet, provolone, pickled sweet pepper relish and pesto aioli.

Four breaded chicken fingers are jam packed into a toasted baguette with San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella and spicy peppers for the chicken parm dip sandwich at this West Queen West joint, which comes with an alfredo dipping sauce on the side to top it all off.

Etobicoke now has a location of this local craft brewery that's serving a honey mustard fried chicken sandwich with buttermilk brined boneless skin-on chicken thigh, house honey mustard, pickles, vinegar slaw and ranch.

Multiple locations of this new chicken chain have exploded onto the scene recently. They serve a chicken sandwich with dark meat, cheese, mayo, lettuce and pickles, and a chicken sandwich with white meat, cheese, coleslaw, pickles and honey mustard.

Little India welcomed this joint recently where you can get Nashville hot or mild OG fried chicken sandwiches that are practically spilling out of the bun and loaded up with pickles.