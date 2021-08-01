Eat & Drink
Monica Ferguson
Posted an hour ago
by chloe toronto

Popular vegan restaurant has closed its only Toronto location

Known for its chic branding and fast-casual vegan and gluten-free eats, the only Canadian by CHLOE. franchise has closed its doors. 

The US chain by CHLOE., opened its first Canadian location in Yorkdale Mall in 2019. 

The brand told blogTO via Instagram direct message that "Unfortunately we had to close our Toronto location as we faced challenges due to COVID. We love the Toronto community and hope to be back in the future."

The brand has been struggling financially due to the pandemic and filed for bankruptcy last year. A rebranding has begun and all US locations have been renamed Beatnic.  

Most of the other locations can be found in New York, Boston, Los Angeles and London. 

Perhaps Toronto will see a Beatnic sometime in the future. 

