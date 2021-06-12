Toronto neighbourhood bar with charming patio has closed down permanently

A neighbourhood in Toronto has lost one of its most darling patios just as the season started.

Mulberry Bar may have permanently closed, but fortunately its sibling bar Northwood isn't far away and is merging with the closed spot, taking on its staff and recipes, according to owner Richard Pope.

Mulberry Bar was similar to the sister spot: Both are known for refined cocktails, small nibbles, a chill atmosphere and killer patios.

The bar was sold to what Pope will only reveal he thinks is "a good operator." With the events of last year, he took the offer to reduce the risk of being involved in the hospitality business, and is still considering opening up other businesses down the road.

Pope also wants to devote more time to other projects, like a natural perfume line he's working on called Wylder. It's not launching for a while, but he tells blogTO that the transition from cocktails to perfume is a natural one.

Mulberry Bar exited their corner spot with a faux skylight last week, but Northwood's patio is now open.