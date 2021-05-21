These grocery stores are open on Victoria Day 2021 in Toronto

Grocery stores open in Toronto on Victoria Day 2021 will be like hens' teeth, but there are a few, if you know where to look. Many of the major supermarket chains like No Frills are closed but there's still some good options in neighbourhoods around the city.

Grocery stores confirmed open on Victoria Day

The LCBO and Beer Store are both closed on the holiday Monday but you can still buy beer at these local bottle shops.

Most retail stores are also closed but there are some exceptions including Shoppers Drug Mart, Rexall, Walmart and Dollarama.

If you’re looking to use online and delivery services this weekend, be sure to call ahead or check your apps as these operations may be affected by special Victoria Day store hours.