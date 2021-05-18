City
Shauna Mazenes
Posted 3 hours ago
stores open Victoria day

Major retail stores open and closed on Victoria Day 2021 in Toronto

Stores open on Victoria Day 2021 in Toronto is a short list with many closed for the annual holiday and others with restricted access due to the current restrictions in Ontario

While go-to stores like Home Depot and Canadian Tire will be closed on the holiday Monday, retail locations that will remain open, at 25 per cent capacity of course, are as follows:

Aritzia and Best Buy will be open for curbside pickup only.​

Major chains like Costco, Indigo, Staples, Home Hardware and Mark's will be closed on Victoria Day. Lululemon had initially intended on opening, although the franchise made a last-minute decision this week to give their workers the day off across the country.

All TJX Companies, such as Winners, Homesense and Marshalls are closed, and do not have any online shopping or curbside pickup options as of right now in Toronto.

Garden centres and flower shops will be open for walk-in purchases— including those at Home Depot, RONA, Home Hardware and Canadian Tire — but only between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Most of the stores listed above will only have specific locations open, and with adjusted hours, so you shoud call ahead.

For more information on what types of businesses are allowed to open on Victoria Day and other statutory holidays this year, you can take a look at the newly revised Retail Business Holidays Act.

