whats open on Victoria day 2021

What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2021 in Toronto

What's open on Victoria Day 2021 in Toronto will be different this year as Ontario remains in lockdown until at least June 2. While most of the city will be closed for the day there will be a few exceptions that will open for business. 

Here's what's open and closed this Victoria Day Monday in Toronto.

General
 
Closed
  • Municipal buildings
  • Libraries
  • Banks
  • Post offices
Open
  • The TTC will operate on a holiday service schedule
Food and Drink
 
Closed
  • LCBO
  • The Beer Store
  • Most major grocery chains will be closed on Victoria Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open
Malls and Attractions
 
Closed
  • Shopping malls
  • Indoor and outdoor attractions
Open
  • Fireworks are permitted. Victoria Day is one of the only holidays where you're allowed to set off family fireworks on your private property without a permit.
