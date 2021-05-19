What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2021 in Toronto

What's open on Victoria Day 2021 in Toronto will be different this year as Ontario remains in lockdown until at least June 2. While most of the city will be closed for the day there will be a few exceptions that will open for business.

Here's what's open and closed this Victoria Day Monday in Toronto.

General



Closed

Municipal buildings

Libraries

Banks

Post offices

Open

The TTC will operate on a holiday service schedule

Food and Drink



Closed

LCBO

The Beer Store

Most major grocery chains will be closed on Victoria Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.

Open

Malls and Attractions



Closed

Shopping malls

Indoor and outdoor attractions

Open