LCBO and Beer Store hours for the Victoria Day 2021 long weekend in Ontario

LCBO and Beer Store hours for Victoria Day weekend 2021 in Ontario don't need to be a problem, as long as you plan ahead.

Like most stores in the province, the liquor store will be closed Monday, May 24.

The Beer Store however will be open as usual in Toronto at certain locations on Victoria Day.

If you wanted to grab your booze in advance, both LCBO and The Beer Store will be open during the long weekend. Hours will vary depending on the location so it's best to call ahead to your local.

The earliest LCBO opening in Toronto on the Sunday before the stat holiday will be at 10 a.m. and the latest closing will be 8 p.m. that day, but depending on what part of town you're in, your mileage may vary.

Local craft beer stores might be another option to help plan ahead this long weekend.

If that's not enough, you could also opt for local wine delivery or have beer and wine delivered from restaurants as long as they're open.