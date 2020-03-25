Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 18 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
wine delivery toronto

10 wine delivery options in Toronto

Wine delivery in Toronto is needed more than ever right now. There's no need to leave the house to go to the local LCBO when bottles and cases can be delivered to your door. 

Here are some wine delivery options in Toronto.

LCBO

Shop familiar favourites from a wide selection through the website of this government-run liquor store including their vintages section.

Wine Online

Wines sold by the case are grouped according to food pairings, wood presence and farming methods on this website that offers delivery. There are also special sections to shop top wines, value wines and 90+ point wines.

Great Estates Niagara

Wine Rack and other products are sold by the bottle through this site that also has several wine club options you can sign up for.

Living Vine

Low-intervention, biodynamic and natural wines from places like Spain and France are sold by the case by this specialty importer and seller.

Halpern

Shop wines from around the world by varietal, viticulture, colour, region, bottle size and more online using this Toronto-based agency.

Nic Pearce

Old world, volcanic and natural wines are all available online for delivery from this wine importing business.

My Wine Canada

Buy wines by the bottle from this online retailer that lets you search by type and price and also runs its own wine club.

Wine Wire

Rare imported wines are delivered to your door through this service, which also does an online web series delving into specific wines so you can learn more before you buy.

Grape Witch Imports

Thoughtfully curated natural wines are available for delivery through this woman-run, Toronto-based importing agency.

Genuwine Imports

This ultra-cool importer sells diverse wines on the DL; just message them on Instagram to find out more.

