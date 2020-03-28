Toronto restaurants are getting creative with wine and food delivery

Ever since Ontario began allowing restaurants to deliver wine as well as food, Toronto businesses have been coming up with more and more innovative ways to get vino and eats to loyal customers staying at home.

Dundas West restaurant The Federal, for example, has started up a bread and wine club selling six-packs of wine, loaves of bread and Doritos through Instagram DMs.

There are three options for six-packs of varying prices, the price of which encompasses wines at 50 per cent off their regular menu price plus a $6 food cost for the bread and chips. They're affectionately named for streets nearby the restaurant: Brock ($141), Rusholme ($191) and Gladstone ($211).

You can also opt to add on extras like a $15 bottle of specialty hot sauce, and a note at the bottom of their wine club menu says "Need milk, TP, eggs, something else? Ask us, if we got it you can get it."

Paradise Grapevine, a Bloorcourt wine bar, is pivoting to delivery in a similar way. They're doing contactless delivery for free in the GTA within a few days' time on minimum orders of $100 on their full selection of wines, as well as cider and beer.

You can also do pickup at Paradise Grapevine between 3 - 11 p.m., when the bar now turns into a "fancy chip take out restaurant WINE SHOP," in their words, also selling Torres chips in flavours like Iberian ham and truffle.

High-end restaurant Aloette near Queen and Spadina is now on DoorDash with liquor joining their famous burger on the menu, including cans of local craft beer and individual bottles of wine starting around $50.

So if you're hurting for booze and don't love the idea of lining up with everyone else at the LCBO, stay in your jammies and order delivery from one of these local businesses.