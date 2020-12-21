Toronto restaurant owner and husband battling COVID in hospital

The owner of a beloved roti shop in Toronto has tested positive for COVID-19 just weeks after it was announced her husband tested positive.

On Dec. 1, Pam's Roti posted to their Facebook page that they would be closed until further notice. On the same day, they announced that the reason for the closure was because Pam's husband had tested positive for COVID-19.

"It's with a broken heart and overwhelming pain I am letting you know that Dave my husband and friend to so many of you has tested positive for COVID-19. He is at Toronto Western Hospital," reads an announcement from Pam's Roti on Facebook.

"I am asking each of you to keep my husband Dave in your prayers. For now me and my staff are in quarantine."

Comments on both posts wish Dave a speedy recovery and send best wishes.

10 days later Dave (also known as Baldev) was still in the hospital, and on a ventilator. Regardless, on the 11th day, Pam's Roti heroically reopened to serve the community.

"Sadly, my husband Baldev aka Dave is still in the hospital. He is on a ventilator. I am asking for your prayers and positive energy. Thank you. I am saddened that Pam's Roti was closed due to Dave's testing positive," reads a follow-up post.

"My son Paul Singh and my dedicated employees have thoroughly cleaned the restaurant according to COVID guidelines. So starting tomorrow December 12, Pam's Roti is once again open to serve you Pam's delicious veggies rotis and your favourite dishes."

Again, the community rallied around the shop with comments of love, support, positive thoughts and wishes for a full recovery. But unfortunately, more sad news was on the horizon.

Social media manager Hassena Baksh (who is also Pam's sister) announced the news that Pam herself tested positive over the weekend, writing from another Facebook account.

"I am extremely saddened to report that Pam tested positive for COVID-19. She is in Toronto Western Hospital where Dave, her husband is. As you know Dave tested positive for COVID about 3 weeks ago. Happy to report Dave is slowly getting well and hope he will be back soon," Baksh wrote.

"Pam is receiving excellent care from her medical team. May I ask each and everyone in joining our family, sending love and prayers for a speedy recovery for Pam and Dave. We want them doing what they are passionate of: Preparing delicious dishes at Pam's Roti for her customers."

Baksh confirmed to blogTO that she has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Pam's Roti has already had a rough go of it during the pandemic, turning to crowdfunding efforts to pay rent. At a time of year meant for thinking about others, this is one small local business that could really use your support right now.