These are some of the notable restaurant chains that opened in Toronto this past year

Food and restaurant chains that opened in Toronto this past year include new destinations for bubble tea, ice cream, baked goods, bagels and beer. While we may not have been able to travel, the world is at our doorstep with the arrival of locations of these chains within city limits.

Yonge and Dundas is a great place to go to hunt for locations of international chains, and the neighbourhood just got a location of this chain serving over-the-top croissants this year.

Roncesvalles Village got a location of this small but remarkable ramen chain this year, serving up ramen and Japanese baked goods such as shokupan.

Not only is this location of an Asian dessert chain the first to arrive in Toronto on Hwy 7 in Markham, they're actually the first location for North American overall. Try their mango pillows or mochi.

Not only is this Markham ice cream spot on South Unionville Ave. the first in Toronto, it's actually the first in North America to get a taste of sweet treats with an unexpected topping: googly eyes!

This Ottawa bagel chain opened up a location on Brown's Line in Etobicoke this year slinging their sought-after, stacked high bagel sandwiches.

This bakery chain with over 40 locations in Europe has arrived in Toronto, meaning we can now get a taste of their Cramik Brioches, waffles, and other creations, which are not only tasty but exquisitely beautiful.

An eclectic menu of pub favourites like BBQ and pizza accompanied by house beer has landed at two locations of this Canadian chain, one in Richmond Hill and another in Missisauga.

Tea lattes, flavoured teas and special mango and taro teas can now be found at this new Toronto location of a bubble tea chain that opened this year in Thornhill. There are over 300 locations worldwide, so it's about time.