Toronto gas station that used to be Leslieville Pumps is on the market for $10.5 million

The former home of the Leslieville Pumps is up for sale and, by the looks of it, will probably become a condo when it sells.

After a decade as the poutine-slinging BBQ spot with a 24-hour gas station attached, the property at 929 Queen St. East is being listed for $10,500,000.

Say goodbye to the four self-service gas lines at the front, which have been around since 1957.

The 13,200-square-foot piece of land is being advertised by Christie's International Real Estate as "perfect for re-development into a mixed-use condominium with retail at grade."

S&S Motors, the Auto Repair Shop that shares the lot, is also part of the property sale.

Greg and Judson Flom first started Leslieville Pumps out of 929 Queen St. East in 2010, transforming the former Country Style into a country-inspired general store selling some of Toronto's best smoked meats and poutine.

They inherited the 53-year-old gas station at the front, and continued to operate it until their decade-long lease was up.

Before moving Leslieville Pumps three doors down, the Flom brothers pumped the Pumps one last time in August with a giant sale, selling gas for 50 cents/litre.