Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 45 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
ivana raca toronto

Toronto restaurateur under fire after calling on U.S. Senate to confirm Amy Coney Barrett

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 45 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto restaurant owner Ivana Raca has come under criticism after posting in support of controversial U.S. Supreme Court judge Amy Coney Barrett

Raca, who runs several Toronto businesses including Resto Boemo, Ufficio, and now-closed Raca, shared a post on her Instagram stories Tuesday evening stating, "Confirm Amy Coney Barrett". amy coney barrett ivana raca

Toronto chef Ivana Raca recently reposted a photo from Ryan Fournier, co-chair of Students For Trump.

The photo was reposted from the account of Ryan Fournier, the co-chair and founder of the organization Students For Trump

A number of commenters took to Raca's social feed to condemn her endorsement of Barrett, who was recently nominated (again) by U.S. President Donald Trump to succeed the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. 

LGBTQ civil rights organizations have previously opposed Barrett's nomination, and as a circuit judge on the U.S Court of Appeals, Barrett is widely considered to uphold hardline religious and Republican values, particularly when it comes to being anti-abortion and anti-immigration.

ivana raca toronto

The American media organization also posted on Raca's personal feed to note that Barrett was not able to name five First Amendment freedoms during the Supreme Court nominee hearing. 

Raca has since deleted a number of comments beneath her posts, including one from National Public Radio, the Washington-based media organization which has been covering Barrett's confirmation hearings. 

In the comment, NPR noted that Barrett was unable to name five freedoms protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution during her hearing earlier this week.

ivana raca toronto

Several users say they've been blocked from Raca's Instagram after denouncing her support of Barrett.

A number of people called out plant-based meat substitute company Impossible Foods, with whom Raca works with, for partnering with the restaurateur. 

Followers who criticized Raca's endorsement of Barrett were swiftly blocked from her account.

Raca has declined to comment for this story. 

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto restaurateur under fire after calling on U.S. Senate to confirm Amy Coney Barrett

Toronto restaurant under investigation for hidden camera in bathroom

Toronto's newest food challenge involves beer and a massive pork hock

Toronto chef accuses San Francisco restaurant of copying iconic fried chicken sandwich

Doug Ford says he'll force delivery apps to lower fees if they don't do it themselves

Greek bakery known for its cakes and loukoumades closes in Toronto

75 essential bakeries in Toronto you need to try at least once

Matty Matheson gives away free food in advance of opening his new Toronto burger joint