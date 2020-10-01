Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 25 minutes ago
new toronto restaurants

10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month

New restaurants in Toronto include a noodle hotspot, tapas bar, fine dining destination, hype burger joint and sub place. Whether you prefer takeout or dining in, there's something new in town for you.

Here are some new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month.

Drop Shop

Liberty Village just became home to this permanent physical location for extremely popular mobile burger pop-up shop Burger Drops. Stop in for speedy smash burgers and cheese fries.

Lambo's Deli

There's a new deli in town in the Trinity Bellwoods area, slinging ham and cheese, turkey pesto, tuna, roast beef and mortadella sandwiches in their soft opening phase.

Anglr

Expect items like fish tacos and shrimp dumplings on the menu at this new Leslieville restaurant serving pescatarian and vegetarian cuisine plus local beer and wine. 

Maggie Chu's

Noodles are the name of the game at this new restaurant that's part of mysterious bar project AMPM. On the menu: brisket noodle bowls, skewers and cucumber salad.

La Flaca

Fun wines and classic tapas items like tomato bread, jamon serrano, shishito peppers and cheese are what you'll find at this new bar at Queen and Shaw.

Nozomi

An eclectic selection of sushi like pesto rolls and coco tempura rolls plus wings and fresh-baked cookies is never boring at this new restaurant that just popped up near Bathurst and Lawrence in North York.

Juniors

This place that just opened up near Dundas West station is staffed by former Vesuvio employees of over a decade, and is now serving up a similar style of pizza.

Birria Catrina

Birria tacos and quesadillas are the specialty of this newly opened spot in Kensington market. If you never have before, dip a crunchy taco into soupy birria sauce here for a new food experience.

Bramble Gastropub

Brunch, lunch, cocktails and classic pub items like mussels, fish and chips, tenderloin tartar, scallops and some more off the beaten path choices like snails and pheasant are all being served at this new restaurant steps from Royal York station.

Enigma

The Mink Mile just got totally new high end menus to experience at this restaurant serving afternoon tea and a tasting menu of local proteins and veggies.

Birria Catrina

