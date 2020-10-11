Luna Farms is a new pick-your-own orchard for apples and grapes near Toronto

The newest apple picking farm near Toronto boasts a scenic setting on the Niagara Escarpment and more than 25 apple varieties.

Luna Farms in Stoney Creek opened to the public in September and still has plenty of apples to pick through October, said owner Bob Mehdi.

The farm was named after Mehdi’s dog, Luna who also features on the farm logo.

"We take our dogs there and they all run around — they are so happy," he said.

There are more than 5,000 apple trees in varieties such as honey crisp and gala on 20 acres with a pond.

"It’s scenic, it’s a really pretty orchard," he said.

Before he bought the orchard last year, the farm sold the fruit to supermarket chains and was not open to the public for picking.

The trees are low so kids can join in the picking.

"It is the perfect family get-away," he said.

Fruit picking was an important part of Mehdi’s family life growing up and he thinks everyone should try picking your own fruit.

"Fruit tastes different when you pick it yourself," Mehdi said.

His father continues to enjoy the countryside and spends nearly every day at the farm.

While there are plenty of orchards for apple picking near the city, Mehdi says people need more places to go during the pandemic.

"People, right now, they need things to do that are COVID friendly," he said.

Mehdi is planning to transform the farm into an organic orchard. For now, there aren’t any activities due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

The farm opens daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. There is no entrance fee, visitors are only charged for the apples they pick. A five-pound bag is $10.