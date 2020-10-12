The top 25 food delivery for a date night in Toronto by neighbourhood

Food delivery for your date night in Toronto varies by neighbourhood, but it's more essential now than ever to keep your significant other happy by ordering their favourites as you stare down another indefinite period of spending most of your time at home alone together.

Since dining out is discouraged, bust out some candles and order from one of these spots.

Annex

Split a head of cauliflower from Fat Pasha for a Middle Eastern date night, and don't forget to add on some delicious potatoes and dips.

Avenue and Lawrence

Persian food like traditional dips, kebab, saffron wings, shishlik and torsh can be delivered from Darbar to create a feast for you and your boo.

Baby Point

Lots of tapas-style appetizers plus pasta and mains like rabbit and branzino make for an impressive delivery order from Campo. Don't forget to finish things off with a dessert like a budino.

Bloordale

Order wings, dumplings and noodles that go way beyond your average go-to Asian joint when you get delivery from Alma.

Cabbagetown

Kingyo Izakaya has sushi, sashimi, deluxe chirashi, rice bowls, noodles, beer and sake all available for delivery so you can recreate the date atmosphere of your favourite izakaya at home.

Chinatown

R&D is your solution to shaking up a boring Chinese takeout routine. Fried rice, potstickers, chow mein, fried chicken, bao and popcorn shrimp are all on the menu, and don't forget to finish off with some profiteroles for your sweetie.

Corktown

Order all your favourite Italian food like pizza and pasta from Gusto 501 for a night that feels like you're own on the town at one of the city's top restaurants without ever leaving your apartment.

Danforth

Sugarkane delivers jambalaya, jerk and Cajun chicken pasta, wings, burgers and turon for a date night that definitely won't disappoint when it comes to big, bold flavours.

Dundas West

Pastas, olives, and dishes like whole grilled branzino from Ufficio are bound to make a night in feel special. They also serve vegan food for your plant-based main squeeze, and tiramisu to end on a sweet note.

Harbord Village

If your date is the type to keep it simple with chopped salad, a burger, and, oh, I don't know, maybe a bacon cinnamon bun for dessert, you'll want to order from Rasa.

Junction

Roux has the gumbo, jambalaya, chicken n' waffles, burgers, catfish and ribs you need for a chill night of soul food to celebrate being together at the end of a long day.

Junction Triangle

A whole roast chicken from Love Chix is perfect for feeding two. Sides like crispy brussel sprouts and cauliflower popcorn keep it classy. They've also got fried chicken and butter chicken if you're split on a decision.

King West

Sexy Asian cuisine from Dasha includes a half peking duck, wasabi prawns, AAA black pepper tenderloin, spring rolls, noodles, and very romantic oysters.

Little Italy

Giulietta has a nice variety of pizza, pasta, desserts and alcoholic beverages like bottled cocktails for a relaxed but sophisticated date night in.

Leslieville

You can pair items like pizzas, pastas and salads for great deals that work perfectly for two from this neighbourhood's location of Nodo.

North York

Nothing is more romantic than sushi, and the best place to get it in this area is from Project: Fish.

Ossington

Keep it spicy with curry, noodles, fried rices and lots of salads from Favorites. They're also known for thoughtfully pairing their Thai food with wine, which you can order from them for delivery as well.

Parkdale

Oysters, steak frites, French onion soup, steak tartare and wine from Le Phenix are a surefire win every time. You'll think your dining room has transformed into a classic bistro.

Queen West

Order Aloette's popular burger, salad, cake and pie and you'll feel like you're practically sitting in their elegant dining room if you just close your eyes.

Roncesvalles

Seafood from Stamp's Lane keeps it classy, but they have other options like burgers and poutine if that's more your date night speed.

Scarborough

The couple that eats noodles together, stays together, so grab some from Zen Sanuki Udon to keep that warm fuzzy feeling going on a night in with your loved one.

St. Clair West

BlueBlood Steakhouse will deliver a top-quality ribeye, striploin or tenderloin plus luxe items like shrimp cocktail and lobster mac n' cheese to your door. Only the best for bae.

Upper Beaches

If you and your pal are the type to destroy huge platters of meat together, Beach Hill Smokehouse has you covered. BBQ meats and sides are on point for delivery from here.

West Queen West

Salads, noodles, fried rice and lots of veggie options make ordering from Three Monks and a Duck for your date night a breeze. They also do brunch the next day (wink wink).

Yonge & Eglinton

Byblos delivers Mediterranean food that's sure to impress, including duck kibbeh, black truffle pide and rice, Wagyu steak and lamb ribs.