10 bars and restaurants in Toronto with recent COVID-19 infections

A flurry of bars and restaurants in Toronto have reported some sort of recent exposure to COVID-19, unfortunately. Transparency has been key in letting everyone who has been at these places recently about potential exposure. We're all trying to limit spread as best we can, but there's no two ways about it: this sucks.

Here are bars and restaurants in Toronto with recent COVID-19 infections.

Both locations of this restaurant are currently closed due to a COVID-19 infection, and are being professionally sanitized. Bar Reyna will be closed from September 30 to October 8 for renovations, and to give all staff time to self-isolate and get tested.

A staff member at this new cafe and bar on Ossington tested positive for COVID-19, and their last shift was September 25. The restaurant will be closed and all reservations canceled until further notice, all staff are isolating and will need a negative test result to return to work, and the space is being sanitized.

This high-end Italian restaurant in Yorkville was exposed to COVID-19, and chose to voluntarily close for a deep forensic cleaning. All staff are getting tested and reservations have been canceled.

A patron seated on the patio at this Ossington bar on September 19 tested positive, and they've let everyone that was at the bar that day know. This is considered a low-risk contact, but they'll be deep cleaning, installing plexiglass on the patio and more hands-free sanitizing stations, and will require everyone to sanitize before entry.

Unfortunately not long after Chubby's across the street announced an infection, this Italian restaurant from the same restaurant group did the same. The restaurant is closed for a deep clean, staff are in isolations and reservations have been canceled for a few days.

This Little Italy restaurant and its sibling project Don Pollo are both closed for now because of a staff COVID-19 infection. Staff are all awaiting test results and the restaurant is being thoroughly cleaned.

Three staff members at this King West bar tested positive for COVID-19, with an exposure period of September 13 to 22. Anyone at risk should have been contacted by Toronto Public Health.

Sadly, this multi-level restaurant near Yonge and Dundas became something of a hotbed for COVID-19 recently. A notification was released by Toronto Public Health for September 10 to 17.

A customer that attended this drag bar in Church Wellesley Village on September 18 tested positive, as well as a performer with a shift that same night. Patrons who visited between September 18 and 20 were encouraged to get tested.

This gay bar also in the Church Wellesley area announced via Facebook that a staff member whose most recent shifts were September 20 and 22 had tested positive for COVID-19.