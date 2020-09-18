The 10 most anticipated Toronto restaurant openings this fall

The most anticipated Toronto restaurants opening this fall include a few Japanese spots, a new vegan Mexican joint, a French destination and a new location of one of the city's best Indonesian restaurants.

Toronto is finally getting a location of this popular African restaurant that's tucked away in the Westwood Square Mall food court. The new Queensway location promises to differentiate itself with "luxury fine dining."

Handcrafted French food will be coming to Queen and Bathurst in October with a restaurant by this business that's also a lunch bar. Expect regional recipes, cheeses and wine.

This concept from the Planta family serving Mexican-influenced cuisine and plenty of tequila and mezcal is taking over The Chase Fish & Oyster location in the Financial District in late September.

The restaurant component of this massive project by Terroni and Cumbrae's near Yonge and Eglinton should be opening in early October. An impressive grocer section with pizza, pasta, burgers, booze and coffee is already open.

This restaurant from the people behind Bar Raval and Alo is coming to a historical building around King and Portland in late October, and with design by award-winning Partisans not only the food but the interior should be absolutely jaw-dropping.

East Chinatown will soon welcome this new hangout for coffee and brunch decorated with beautiful mural art.

On Sept. 24, the former home of Egg Bird (don't worry, it's relocating downtown) on Bayview will turn into this halal spot by restaurateur Hemant Bhagwani (Popa, Goa) that he describes as an Iranian cafe "with an Indian heart."

East Chinatown will soon become home to this restaurant that says it will be "where traditional ramen meets local ingredients."

Toronto's legendary Dutch Indonesian restaurant is opening a new location near King and Portland that will serve up their well-known snacks and cocktails.

This high-end sushi bar serving sashimi and udon will be opening its doors at 186 Jarvis St. in October.