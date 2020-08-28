Toronto's extravagant seafood restaurant is closing and transforming into a vegan joint

A new vegan Mexican restaurant will soon be replacing one of Toronto's best seafood spots.

The Chase Fish & Oyster has been renowned for its lobster rolls, oysters and mussels, but it'll soon be transformed into a new location for one of the best vegetarian restaurants in town.

The more refined The Chase restaurant with its rooftop patio overlooking the Financial District will continue to offer seafood.

Planta Cocina is taking over the ground floor Chase Fish & Oyster space, and it will be serving a menu of tamales, tacos, and lots of tequila and mezcal.

"The offerings will differ completely from the other Planta locations, and of course, will be 100 per cent plant-based. Planta Cocina celebrates our favourite dishes from Mexico and will focus on sharing style menu offerings," says Chase Hospitality Group president and CEO Steven Salm.

"The first floor of the Temperance Street space has been completely reimagined, from layout, design, fixtures and more," he adds.

Planta Cocina will be opening in late September.