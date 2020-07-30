Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
chinatown patios toronto

5 restaurants with outdoor patios in Chinatown

Patios have popped up in neighbourhoods across Toronto and Chinatown has finally joined the fold.

A few businesses on Spadina have finally launched their own outdoor seating, and while patios don't abound here like in other areas, this bustling strip is hands-down the best for outdoor consumption of noodles and dumplings galore. 

Here are all the patios open in Chinatown right now. 

Ajisen Ramen

Directly next door to Dumpling House, the Chinatown location of this ramen chain has set up four tables, with two seats each, next to their winking ramen girl mascot, for spicy pork ramen outdoors. 

patios in chinatown torontoBeefing With 7

The interior of this brand new Spadina addition is still sort of under construction but no matter — its sheltered patio is ready to go. Dine on Hong Kong-style beef brisket and bamboo-pressed noodles under the tent. 

chinatown patios torontoDumpling House

This iconic restaurant has seen a few firsts during the pandemic: one being delivery for the first time ever, and now, patio seating. Order some dumplings for takeout and eat them while they're hot on one of their three picnic benches, set up on the curb. 

chinatown patios torontoPapa Spicy

If you can brave the heat of Chinese BBQ in this weather, this casual spot at the corner of Baldwin has set up a lush patio that runs along the stretch of the restaurant. The benches are completely covered and surrounded by faux greenery. 

chinatown patios toronnto
Red Room

The patio of this student fave has been around forever and continues to provide the best patio with barriers in Chinatown for cheap wine, all-day brunch and classic grilled cheese sandwiches. 

Photos by

Tanya Mok except Red Room.

