Black owned Toronto restaurants on Uber Eats now have no delivery fee

There will be no delivery fee when ordering from Black-owned restaurants through Uber Eats for the rest of the year.

"Show your support by ordering from Black-owned restaurants with no Delivery Fee," reads a banner that now pops up when you open the Uber Eats app.

You asked for a way to find Black-owned restaurants on Uber Eats. 🖤 We listened.



You can support and order from Black-owned restaurants across the US & Canada with a $0 Delivery Fee. See app for terms & availability. pic.twitter.com/J2CBMJMfXN — Uber Eats (@UberEats) June 4, 2020

Click on the banner, and it'll take you to a list of nearby Black-owned restaurants you can order from instantly. "You asked for an easy way to order from Black-owned restaurants - we listened," reads text above the list.

The app lists Toronto restaurants like Roux, Mofer Coffee, Plan B, Taste Seduction, Lalibela, The Palms, Allwyn's and Roywoods as part of the offer, which is available in Canada and the United States.

I want to give a shoutout to my friend @AlaskasVeryOwn for getting Postmates, Uber Eats and Door Dash to highlight Black owned businesses on their apps! Apply pressure to make a change. We love to see it. pic.twitter.com/xpwEvaxH81 — Love.Char™ (@superrchar) June 5, 2020

Black business owners have been putting pressure on delivery apps to support and promote them right now.

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi also sent out an email to customers saying Uber has donated $1 million to the Equal Justice Initiative and Center for Policing Equity; will offer discounted rides to Black-owned businesses; will tie executives' pay to progress on diversity goals; will publish data on their workforce; and will expand opportunities for workers.

I got nothing from @Uber_Canada — Aaron VanDuynhoven (@aaronvsmusic) June 5, 2020

For some reason, it seems Canadians didn't receive the same email, despite the fact that this offer also applies to Canada.

Uber eats is gonna start promoting black owned restaurants in your area and make their delivery fees free for the rest of the year! Support black businesses y’all. — susie carmichael stands for BLM (@sydney_wash11) June 5, 2020

Overall, people seem pleased with this move by Uber Eats.

So glad they were able to give to charity, when their drivers have been struggling since even before COVID. Can they not require to provide #uberdrivers with PPE that they are now required to drive? But hey at least @uber got their virtue signal in. — nobody (@nobody65480400) June 5, 2020

However, some are accusing Uber of virtue signalling, and some say that they still need to do more to protect their workers during the pandemic.

It’s that 30% fee they take that they need to give back to these black businesses. That’s the real money. — Mayhem (@iamdjmayhem) June 5, 2020

Others say that removing the 30 per cent fee Uber charges to businesses would also go a long way in helping to support them.