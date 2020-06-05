Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
über eats delivery

Black owned Toronto restaurants on Uber Eats now have no delivery fee

There will be no delivery fee when ordering from Black-owned restaurants through Uber Eats for the rest of the year.

"Show your support by ordering from Black-owned restaurants with no Delivery Fee," reads a banner that now pops up when you open the Uber Eats app.

Click on the banner, and it'll take you to a list of nearby Black-owned restaurants you can order from instantly. "You asked for an easy way to order from Black-owned restaurants - we listened," reads text above the list. 

The app lists Toronto restaurants like Roux, Mofer Coffee, Plan B, Taste Seduction, Lalibela, The Palms, Allwyn's and Roywoods as part of the offer, which is available in Canada and the United States.

Black business owners have been putting pressure on delivery apps to support and promote them right now.

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi also sent out an email to customers saying Uber has donated $1 million to the Equal Justice Initiative and Center for Policing Equity; will offer discounted rides to Black-owned businesses; will tie executives' pay to progress on diversity goals; will publish data on their workforce; and will expand opportunities for workers.

For some reason, it seems Canadians didn't receive the same email, despite the fact that this offer also applies to Canada.

Overall, people seem pleased with this move by Uber Eats.

However, some are accusing Uber of virtue signalling, and some say that they still need to do more to protect their workers during the pandemic.

Others say that removing the 30 per cent fee Uber charges to businesses would also go a long way in helping to support them.

