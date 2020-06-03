City
Here's a list of 100 Black-owned businesses in Toronto you can support right now

Buying from Black owned businesses in Toronto is one way people across the city can help support Black members of the community as demonstrations against systemic racism and race-based police brutality continue to wage across the continent.

Here is a list of Black owned businesses currently open in Toronto you can support right now.

Restaurants

Find Haitian food in Toronto at Boukan in the Upper Beaches. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Illstyl3 Sammies might make the best Philly Cheesesteaks in town. Photo bu Hector Vasquez.

The Palms in the Stockyards District is a great spot for jerk chicken. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Beach Hill Smokehouse in the Upper Beaches is home to some of the city's tastiest barbecue. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Taste Seduction in the Junction serves up a fusion of Italian and Caribbean cuisine. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Clothing

Exclucity on Queen West is a popular source for streetwear and sneakers. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Beauty, Venues & Other Retail

For additional black-owned businesses in Toronto, check out this list.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Randy's Roti

