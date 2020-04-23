Eat & Drink
pizza pizza eviction toronto

Popular Pizza Pizza in Toronto just had its lease terminated by landlord

More and more business around Toronto are receiving eviction notices as the pandemic continues to pummel restaurants and retail spaces, and now it's claimed a beloved Pizza Pizza.

A note posted to the Front Street and Spadina Avenue Pizza Pizza in the Entertainment District appears to show that its lease has been terminated.

The note indicates that Ire-Edge Developers Inc. "hereby Terminates of the Leased Premises" at 340 Front Street West, Units 4 and 5.

It goes on to specify that the reason for the termination is non-payment of rent, which amounts to $10,354.56.

The Canadian pizza chain's location is one of several Toronto restaurants that have been evicted in the last week alone.

April 16 marked the date when landlords could lock out businesses who had yet to pay the previous month's rent. Another chain, Nando'shas apparently been evicted from at least one of its Toronto locations as well.

Smaller businesses are even more at risk, with Hogtown Smoke getting locked out of its Colborne Street location earlier this week and tiki bar The Shore Leave being evicted.

Many local businesses have reported that they won't be able to survive a few more months of economic shutdown due to the ongoing pandemic.

The federal government recently launched the Canada Commercial Rent Assistance program aimed at helping small businesses by covering their leases until June.

It's unclear whether the government plans to help larger businesses like Pizza Pizza with rent, but it has expanded eligibility for the Canada Emergency Business Account to include more businesses of various sizes.

