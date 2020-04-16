Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 3 hours ago
shore leave toronto

Popular Toronto bar evicted for not being able to pay rent

Commercial rent relief isn't coming fast enough for small businesses in Toronto, and despite promised help from the CEBA and CCRA, some of the city's favourite spots are still getting locked out.

The latest eviction: the beloved tiki bar Shore Leave on Danforth East. 

Toronto-Danforth MPP shared a photo today of an eviction letter posted on the Shore Leave's door.

The sign, dated April 15, states that the property's landlord PS Danforth Inc. has taken possession of the store for nonpayment of rent.

In response, someone pasted up their own sign right below the original: "What a cruel, short-sighted Scrooge McDuckian move." 

"Kick out a thriving, beloved small business that could have reopened, & replace it with an empty store front! Disgusting," it says. 

It's unclear if the sign was posted up by Shore Leave's owners, who could not be reached for comment. The tiki bar has been temporarily closed on March 16 in wake of citywide COVID-19 measures. 

The closure of Shore Leave joins other Danforth East restaurants like the permanent shuttering of Thai restaurant Green Basil, among scores of other temporarily boarded up businesses in Greektown.

Colin Johnson, manager of The Danny BIA, called the closure "incredibly unfortunate." 

"We have seen no action from our Provincial government, which has pressured our Federal government to wade into territory which is technically not their jurisdiction," says Johnson.

"While greatly appreciated, it is going to come too late for many businesses — as we can see with a beloved place like Shore Leave. The lack of response from the Provincial government puts landlord and tenants in a tough spot." 

City councillors and representatives have repeatedly called on the Ontario government to stop landlords from locking out small businesses, with initiatives like Save the Main Streets, Keep the Lights on, and Rent Relief. 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

