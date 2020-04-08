This is how to still get LCBO delivery in Toronto

LCBO delivery in Toronto is essential as lines outside LCBOs in Ontario are a common sight these days, meaning there's no better time to get booze delivered straight to your home than now.

But the process is nowhere near as easy as it used to be.

Canada Post, the LCBO's courier service, suspended all home deliveries requiring proof of age on March 16, meaning any booze you've ordered will be dropped off at your nearest Canada Post depot instead of your porch.

While you can still order beer, wine, and spirits off the LCBO website, the crown corporation says it can no longer confirm delivery dates.

If you don't feel like like travelling to your closest Canada Post depot just to flash your ID, LCBO's stock is still available to Toronto residents through Foodora, which has been delivering straight to people's homes since it partnered with the LCBO in September.

You can order from Foodora anytime during regular LCBO hours, Tuesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Be prepared to pay a $9.99 delivery fee (up several dollars from before COVID-19). And if you live anywhere outside the range of the eight LCBOs partnered with the app, you'll have to buy booze through some other means.

Obviously, a contactless drop-off won't be an option: you'll need to show them some valid ID (through the window is okay, as long as it's visible). Riders have been instructed not to handle your identification or come in direct contact with customers.

You no longer have to sign for your order, either. Instead, you'll confirm that the alcohol was received in good condition verbally with the rider.

In the era of COVID-19, nothing is guaranteed, so don't be surprised if ordering is temporarily suspended periodically to prevent delays.

Aside from Foodora, there are plenty of other booze delivery options in Toronto, from craft breweries to independent apps dedicated specifically to running booze straight to your door.