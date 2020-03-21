The LCBO is limiting how many people can shop in the store at one time

In addition to reducing hours at the LCBO, they're also starting to limit the number of customers allowed inside at a time.

The number of a customers in a store at one time is being limited to 50, and the LCBO will also only be opening up every other cash register and rotating cashiers frequently to increase social distancing and slow the spread of COVID-19.

LCBO at 232 Dupont St. is limiting how many can go inside to shop at one time #Toronto #LCBO pic.twitter.com/MgEynRDkQH — blogTO (@blogTO) March 20, 2020

While alcohol isn't technically essential, if you've been to the LCBO to stock up on booze recently you've probably noticed lineups forming comparable to the ones that appear around the holidays or before strikes.

Some are commenting that keeping the customers lined up outside the stores forces them closer together, reducing social distancing practices.

An update from LCBO President and CEO George Soleas on March 18 stated, "We will be managing traffic flow within our stores to avoid crowding and help maintain safe distances."

The release also asked that customers pay with debit or credit to reduce money handling and pack their own reusable bags. The LCBO is currently not accepting product returns from individuals or doing in-store tastings.